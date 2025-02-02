Al-Ain resumes the battle to retain its continental crown when the Asian Champions League Elite returns on Monday, with the club from the United Arab Emirates hosting Qatar's Al-Rayyan in a must-win game for Leonardo Jardim's beleaguered side.

Al-Ain lifted the Asian title in May with victory over Yokohama F. Marinos under Hernan Crespo, but has since put on a faltering defense that has seen the Argentinian replaced by Jardim and the club on the verge of elimination.

With just two points from six matches in the league phase of the competition, Al-Ain sits three points adrift of the qualifying spots for the knockout rounds with two matches to play in the recently reconfigured competition.