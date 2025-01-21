At this week’s Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, judges will carefully cast their eyes over the athletes, as they have since the first edition of the games in 1997, scrutinizing each spin, flip and grab.

But this year, another party will be unofficially weighing in as well: an AI judge.

During the snowboard SuperPipe competitions, video cameras will capture the moves of each athlete, and artificial intelligence will take that information, do what artificial intelligence does and provide a score for the routine.