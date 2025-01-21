If Ichiro Suzuki misses unanimous election to the Baseball Hall of Fame, it would be by a handful of votes at most.

For Carlos Beltran, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner, a handful of votes may determine whether any or all of them join Suzuki as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Suzuki is expected to sail into Cooperstown while Beltran, Sabathia and Wagner will learn their fates Tuesday, when the results of the Baseball Hall of Fame voting are announced on MLB Network.