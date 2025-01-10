Tom Hoge and England's Harry Hall are off to hot starts again in the Aloha State, as they are among six players tied for the first-round lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Hoge and Hall tied for eighth last week at The Sentry, the PGA Tour's season-opening event in Kapalua, Hawaii. They sit level with Adam Schenk, Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy and Paul Peterson after each shot a 6-under-par 64 on Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Hideki Matsuyama, who broke the PGA Tour's scoring record in relation to par last week while winning The Sentry, is tied for 26th place at 67. Matsuyama won the Sony Open in 2022.