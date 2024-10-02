Yokohama F. Marinos bounced back from an opening day humiliation to hand Ulsan HD of South Korea a 4-0 thumping in Japan on Wednesday to put their Asian Champions League Elite campaign back on track.

Yokohama, runner-up in last season's campaign, had been handed a 7-3 thrashing by Gwangju FC in its first game of the current competition but made amends with goals from Kota Watanabe, Takuma Nishimura, Anderson Lopes and Kenta Mizunuma.

Current J. League champions Vissel Kobe also picked up three points when Takayuki Yoshida's side emerged 2-1 winners from a bad-tempered clash with Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Taishan.