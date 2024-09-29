South Africa captain Siya Kolisi hailed lock Eben Etzebeth after a 48-7 victory over ill-disciplined Argentina clinched the Rugby Championship for the second time in 12 attempts.

Etzebeth, 32, played the entire 80 minutes in Mbombela as he overtook Victor Matfield and became the most capped Springbok with 128 caps.

The Springboks scored seven tries, five coming when the Pumas were numerically disadvantaged in the final-round match.