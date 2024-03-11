Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool claimed a point against Manchester City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League blockbuster at Anfield on Sunday that left Arsenal at the top of the table.

Liverpool is second with 64 points — behind the Gunners on goal difference — with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Defending champion City, unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, is third with 63. Arsenal climbed to the top with a 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.

"Sensational," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. "The second half was the best we ever played against Manchester City, definitely. Exceptional football game. Wow.