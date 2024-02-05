While Taylor Swift has not revealed if she will jet across the Pacific Ocean to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, that has not stopped online sportsbooks from offering bets that revolve around her presence at the game.

Novelty bets around major sporting events are nothing new, but a number of sports betting companies decided to have some fun with the Swift-Kelce craze after the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl.

One of the bolder wagers that can be made is being offered by FanDuel Canada, which is allowing people to bet on whether Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end, will propose to the pop superstar at the Super Bowl.