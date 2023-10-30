Marwin Gonzalez has played baseball in a lot of different places and on a lot of different stages. From rookie-level ball in Arizona and the winter leagues in his native Venezuela to various levels of the minor leagues in different cities in North America and the World Series in Houston.

The only thing that has not changed for Gonzalez is the goal, the same one that still drives him now with the Orix Buffaloes in the Japan Series.

“You want to win,” the Buffaloes infielder told The Japan Times at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Sunday. “Even at playing cards. It does not matter where you are. This is a great league, high level. I will say it’s right there with the big leagues, they are the two top baseball leagues in the world.