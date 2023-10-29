Yoshinobu Yamamoto emerged from the Orix Buffaloes’ clubhouse over an hour after Game 1 of the Japan Series and strode through the center of a pack of reporters watching his every move. The star pitcher then stopped to share a brief greeting and smile with a friend before hopping into a black car and riding off into the night.

There was nothing outwardly extraordinary about the scene in the parking lot beneath Kyocera Dome Osaka. It was the crushing weight of what came a few hours earlier and the uncertainty of what comes next that added gravity to the moment. As the car Yamamoto was in rounded the bend and disappeared from view, the prevailing question left unanswered in the air was whether he had just pitched in his final game in Japan.

If he had, it was an ending no one — not even the Hanshin Tigers — probably envisioned. Yamamoto, the Orix ace who is widely expected to move to MLB this offseason, allowed seven runs in the Japan Series opener as the Tigers roared to an 8-0 victory.