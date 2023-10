The Orix Buffaloes did not just rebound from a blowout loss in the opening game of the Japan Series.

The defending champions hit back just as hard.

Hiroya Miyagi was solid on the mound, and the Buffaloes buried former Orix pitcher Yuki Nishi under a series of timely hits in an 8-0 win in Game 2 at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Sunday night.