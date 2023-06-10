They said it was about principles, but it was always about money.

Despite vows from the leaders of the PGA Tour that they would not permit their game to be sullied, men’s professional golf is now in thrall to Saudi Arabia, a nation engaged in a full-tilt attempt to distract the public from the abuse of its citizens through the glitz, gloss and worldwide appeal of sports.

Human rights, it turns out, are a bore and an obstacle. “Sportswashing,” as it is known, is powerful and effective.