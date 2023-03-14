Osaka – Ozeki Takakeisho claimed a comfortable win Tuesday, the third day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, getting his yokozuna promotion bid on track after an opening-day defeat.
Takakeisho (2-1), who can reach the highest rank by winning the Emperor’s Cup here following his New Year meet title in January, produced one of his trademark explosive charges and forced No. 1 Shodai (2-1) to the edge in the blink of an eye at Edion Arena Osaka.
Shodai got off to a fine start at the 15-day meet, so unlike the early-tournament struggles that plagued him as an ozeki and led to his demotion. He showed some grit but was pushed out.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.