Ozeki Takakeisho claimed a comfortable win Tuesday, the third day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, getting his yokozuna promotion bid on track after an opening-day defeat.

Takakeisho (2-1), who can reach the highest rank by winning the Emperor’s Cup here following his New Year meet title in January, produced one of his trademark explosive charges and forced No. 1 Shodai (2-1) to the edge in the blink of an eye at Edion Arena Osaka.

Shodai got off to a fine start at the 15-day meet, so unlike the early-tournament struggles that plagued him as an ozeki and led to his demotion. He showed some grit but was pushed out.