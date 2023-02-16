Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed on Wednesday to continue speaking out despite Formula One’s governing body clamping down on drivers making “political” statements.

Hamilton, the most successful driver in the sport’s history has used his platform to highlight racial injustice, promote diversity and address a range of issues from the environment to human rights.

The FIA, the sport’s governing body, updated its International Sporting Code last December to require prior written permission to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments” at races.