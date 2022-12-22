Since Argentina’s World Cup win turned Buenos Aires into a massive street party, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the country’s other soccer god, Diego Maradona.

In Argentina, where soccer generates something akin to a religious fervor, millions of men and women took to the streets on Tuesday to give the national team a hero’s welcome as the players toured the capital by bus after returning from Qatar.

After a night of revelry, many flocked to the city’s tattoo parlors to commission designs depicting Messi, the team’s star player who led Argentina to its third World Cup win.