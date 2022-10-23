  • Former pro-wrestler turned Japanese lawmaker Antonio Inoki speaks to reporters before heading to North Korea at Beijing Capital International Airport in January 2014. Inoki visited North Korea a number of times to promote sports exchanges and meet with senior officials. | REUTERS
Fully aware of what awaited them, several dozen people lined up at an outdoor mall in the Little Tokyo Historic District of downtown Los Angeles. One by one they went. Step. Pause. Step. Pause. Every few seconds another few feet until it was their turn to be slapped in the face by Antonio Inoki.

Over the course of a legendary life, it became tradition for Inoki to transfer his “burning fighting spirit” onto others. The best way to do that was apparently an open-hand strike to the head — and several years after officially retiring as a titan of professional wrestling, at 190 centimeters and 102 kilograms he still cut an imposing figure nearing his 60th birthday while working the line in L.A. on a trip to Southern California in the early 2000s.

