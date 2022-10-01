  • Lawmaker and former pro-wrestler Antonio Inoki, who fought boxing legend Muhammad Ali during a celebrated exhibition match in 1976, speaks at a news conference following the news of the death of Ali, at a hotel in Tokyo in June 2016. | AFP-JIJI
  • KYODO, REUTERS

Antonio Inoki, a famed professional wrestler who took on world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1976 and made numerous trips to North Korea as a lawmaker, has died, a source close to him said Saturday. He was 79.

Inoki, whose real name was Kanji Inoki, was a pioneer in the area of mixed martial arts, staging audacious battles between top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports such as judo and karate, before he entered the international spotlight with his fight against Ali.

