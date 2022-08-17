  • Serena Williams servers the ball to Emma Raducanu during their first-round match at the Cincinnati Open on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Serena Williams servers the ball to Emma Raducanu during their first-round match at the Cincinnati Open on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  Reuters

Rising teenager Emma Raducanu came out on the winning side of a generational clash against tennis icon Serena Williams, with a 6-4, 6-0 win in their first-round meeting at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday.

After a sluggish start, the 23-time Grand Slam champion finally gave the supportive sold-out crowd something to cheer about when she crushed back-to-back aces to cut Raducanu’s lead to 4-3.

