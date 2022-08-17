  • Keita Kawazoe poses with his awards after becoming college yokozuna at the 2021 All Japan College Championships in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture. | LIONEL PIGUET
    Keita Kawazoe poses with his awards after becoming college yokozuna at the 2021 All Japan College Championships in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture. | LIONEL PIGUET
  • SHARE

It’s been an eventful 2022 for Japan’s national sport.

Newly promoted ozeki Mitakeumi, as well as first-time Emperor’s Cup winners Wakatakakage and Ichinojo, have grabbed the spotlight, while yokozuna Terunofuji has struggled to match the heights he reached in 2021.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,