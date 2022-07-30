Henrik Stenson said on Thursday that money definitely played a part in his switch to the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and that he had hoped to retain his Ryder Cup captaincy, which he was stripped of last week.
Stenson helped Europe to victory in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, but Ryder Cup Europe said the 2016 British Open champion could no longer fulfill contractual obligations as captain after he joined LIV Golf.
