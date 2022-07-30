  • Henrik Stenson was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy after joining the LIV Golf series. | REUTERS
    Henrik Stenson was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy after joining the LIV Golf series. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Henrik Stenson said on Thursday that money definitely played a part in his switch to the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and that he had hoped to retain his Ryder Cup captaincy, which he was stripped of last week.

Stenson helped Europe to victory in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, but Ryder Cup Europe said the 2016 British Open champion could no longer fulfill contractual obligations as captain after he joined LIV Golf.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,