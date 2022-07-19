  • Becky Sauerbrunn (center left) of the U.S. women's national soccer team and teammates celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship on Monday. | REUTERS
Alex Morgan scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute as the U.S. women’s national soccer team qualified for the 2024 Olympics by defeating Canada 1-0 on Monday night in the final of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Women’s Championship in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It was Morgan’s pass to Rose Lavelle that led to defender Allysha Chapman clipping Lavelle on the right side of the box. Morgan then stepped to the spot to score her 118th international goal in her 196th game.

