New York – Rich Strike will try to back up his stunning upset victory in the Kentucky Derby when he returns to the track in the 154th Belmont Stakes on Saturday.
We the People, saddled by French-born trainer Rodolphe Brisset, was installed as the early favorite for the 1½-mile race at Belmont Park in New York.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.