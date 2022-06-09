Munetaka Murakami made up for a base-running mistake by singling in the tie-breaking run in the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows’ 6-3 interleague win over the Pacific League’s Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday.

The Swallows came from two runs down to even their three-game series at Osaka Dome against the Buffaloes, who they beat in last year’s Japan Series.