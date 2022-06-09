Osaka – Munetaka Murakami made up for a base-running mistake by singling in the tie-breaking run in the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows’ 6-3 interleague win over the Pacific League’s Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday.
The Swallows came from two runs down to even their three-game series at Osaka Dome against the Buffaloes, who they beat in last year’s Japan Series.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.