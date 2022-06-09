  • The Swallows celebrate after their win over the Buffaloes in Osaka on Wednesday. | KYODO
    The Swallows celebrate after their win over the Buffaloes in Osaka on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Osaka – Munetaka Murakami made up for a base-running mistake by singling in the tie-breaking run in the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows’ 6-3 interleague win over the Pacific League’s Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday.

The Swallows came from two runs down to even their three-game series at Osaka Dome against the Buffaloes, who they beat in last year’s Japan Series.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,