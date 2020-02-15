Netflix to air Naomi Osaka documentary series

Two-time Grand Slam singles winner Naomi Osaka will be featured in an upcoming documentary series to air on Netflix, and the project has the backing of one of global sports’ most prominent individuals.

The Uninterrupted, the media brand founded by NBA superstar LeBron James and business mogul Maverick Carter, and California-based production company Film 45 have formed a partnership for the project, which was announced earlier this week by numerous media outlets.

American filmmaker Garrett Bradley is the director. Bradley directed the documentary short “Alone,” which won a Short Film Jury Award in non-fiction at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

For the Osaka documentary, a title and release date have not yet been announced.

The Uniterrupted, however, revealed some details of the project that will feature the current world No. 10 women’s player in a news release.

“With unprecedented access to Osaka, the documentary gives audiences a deep window into the life of a global tennis superstar,” the release stated.

“The series will cover Naomi’s pivotal year, from the U.S. Open in August 2019 and on tour with the tennis star as she plays in each of the Grand Slams and prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Osaka, the first Asian to claim the No. 1 spot in the world tennis singles rankings, captured the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open titles, catapulting her fame to new heights.

To develop the documentary series, a year-in-the-life journey has been an integral part of the project.

“Spending time with her during a hectic training and travel schedule, the crew explores the immense pressure she’s under, her journey of self-discovery, off-season time digging into her interests and her well-known, quirky and honest personality,” the news release stated.

“They also travel with Naomi to Japan to understand her deep connection with the country she represents and the reflections of her multicultural identity.”

Before the series debuts on Netflix, Osaka has already admitted that she’s eager for fans and the general public to watch it.

“To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience,” the 22-year-old Osaka said in a statement.

“It won’t look like a traditional sports documentary, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”