World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, a candidate running to become president of the International Olympic Committee, said on Thursday his decision to offer prize money to Paris 2024 Olympic champions of his sport should have been handled differently.

World Athletics announced its prize money decision unilaterally ahead of last year's Paris Games without consulting either the IOC, of which Coe is a member, or other international sports federations.

The decision angered the IOC and some federations which opposed such a move, saying not all athletes were benefiting from it. World Athletics has said it will offer prize money to all medalists in the sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.