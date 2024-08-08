After earning a silver medal and dealing with a whirlwind of media commitments afterward, Cocona Hiraki settled down for a nice dinner with her family. They had pasta, which she reported was “delicious.”

It was a chance for the 15-year-old to reflect on the hours that had come before, when she put together the kind of run she was looking for — the kind of run she needed — to achieve her goal of leaving the Paris Olympics with a medal.

Hiraki did not win a last-gasp gold like street skateboarders Yuto Horigome and Coco Yoshizawa did earlier in the Games, but was still filled with pride after doing what she needed to do in a pressure-packed spot using tricks she had not spent much time practicing. If nothing else, it's a foundation for the future — not to mention another Olympic silver medal.