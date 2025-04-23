The U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction will hold an Asia-Pacific ministerial conference in the city of Sendai in autumn 2027, it was learned Tuesday.

Such a meeting will be held in Japan for the first time. The U.N. agency and the Japanese government will formally agree on the event soon.

The Asia-Pacific ministerial conference is held roughly every two years, allowing countries in the region to share findings and challenges about disaster prevention and response so that they may reduce damage from disasters.

Over 7,000 people from more than 40 countries, including those from government bodies and research institutes, attended the last gathering, held in the Philippines.

According to the city government of Sendai, the 2027 conference is expected to review the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, adopted at a U.N. conference in 2015, and discuss new steps for cooperation.

The city government also aims to share lessons learned from the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and the state of recovery in the affected areas.