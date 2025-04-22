Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday held his first meeting with new U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass, who arrived in Tokyo last week.

"I hope that the Japan-U.S. alliance will be further strengthened under the ambassador's leadership," Ishiba said in the meeting at the prime minister's office. The ambassador said that he wanted to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

At a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said, "The ambassador to Japan is an important position that serves as a bridge between the two countries."

"I hope that (Glass) will work hard for Japan-U.S. relations," he added.