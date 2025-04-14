Japan's total population declined for the 14th straight year in 2024, with the percentage of those age 65 and older hitting a record 29.3%, according to internal affairs ministry data released Monday.

As of October, the total population — which includes Japanese and foreign residents — was 123.8 million, down 550,000 or 0.44% from a year before. Japan’s population has been falling year on year since 2011 after peaking in 2008.

As the number of older citizens grew, the younger population declined, exacerbating the country’s aging society.