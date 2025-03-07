Warning that a "profound change of American geopolitics” had put Poland, as well as Ukraine, in an "objectively more difficult situation,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland on Friday said his country must drastically increase the size of its military and even "reach for opportunities related to nuclear weapons.”

Tusk, in a detailed speech on security to the Polish parliament, did not explicitly propose developing a nuclear arsenal, but said that "it is time for us to look boldly at our possibilities of having the most modern weapons” and explore options for nuclear and "modern unconventional weapons.”

He added that his government was "talking seriously” with France, Europe’s only nuclear power aside from Britain and Russia, about the possibility of extending the French nuclear umbrella to other European countries. In addition, he said, Poland needs to ensure that all adult men are "trained in the event of war.”