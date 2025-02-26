A massive power outage across Chile plunged the country's capital Santiago into darkness on Tuesday and knocked out electricity to major copper mines in the country's north, buffeting global metal markets.

Hours after the outage began and as darkness fell, Chile's government announced a state of emergency and established a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (0100 to 0900 GMT) from the northern region of Arica to the southern region of Los Lagos.

The widespread blackout was caused by a transmission line failure in the country's north, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said, ruling out a cyber attack as a cause.