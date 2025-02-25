A Virgin Australia pilot alerted Australian authorities about a live-fire drill by Chinese naval ships last week in the Tasman Sea that forced 49 flights to change their paths, Australia's air traffic control agency head told a parliamentary committee.

Airlines including Qantas, Emirates, Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia modified flight paths on Friday after China warned them about a rare live-fire exercise in international waters between Australia and New Zealand.

Both countries have raised concerns with China saying they did not receive adequate notice from China's navy about the military exercise off the coast of Australia's New South Wales state.