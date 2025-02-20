Russia, like U.S. President Donald Trump, covets Ukraine's natural resources — and on the ground, its forces are closing in on a giant lithium deposit.

Trump said this month he wants Kyiv to hand over large quantities of its critical minerals in return for U.S. military support, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy to declare, "Let's do a deal."

Yet as Washington and Moscow prepare for negotiations aimed at ending the three-year-old war, the reality is that it's Russian President Vladimir Putin who's taking increasing control of Ukraine's riches.