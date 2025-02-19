A 16-year-old Japanese boy who was at a Chinese criminal group's base in Myanmar near the Thai border has told Thai police that a Chinese boss forced him to participate in fraud, it was learned Tuesday.

The boy, who has been taken into protective custody by Thai police, also said that he was given an electric shock on his leg when he refused to take part in the fraud, according to a senior police official.

The boy, a high school student from Aichi Prefecture, has returned to Japan, and Aichi police are investigating the details.