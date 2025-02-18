Over 10,000 foreign nationals, including 31 Japanese citizens, are thought to be held captive at the Myanmar-Thailand border by a Chinese crime ring, according to multiple reports.

Foreign nationals from several countries have been held at the border and forced to participate in a variety of scams. The Thai Royal Police, in cooperation with Myanmar authorities, are looking to crack down on the group and rescue its captives in the coming days.

Immanuel Foundation, a local Thai NGO that works to combat human trafficking, said that so far it has rescued around 3,000 people from at least 30 countries including Kenya, Ghana and India, with many being from South Africa. The organization has rescued one Japanese national so far.