Elon Musk’s DOGE team is trying to access a broad range of data on U.S. taxpayers, including on individuals, according to a person familiar with the matter — an effort that’s prompted Democratic lawmakers to raise concerns over privacy issues.

Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency team is seeking the data but has not yet accessed it, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing the private matter.

The U.S. has strict laws that prohibit the disclosure of taxpayer data, though there are exceptions for law enforcement.