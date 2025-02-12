Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to swap land in negotiations with Russia, which freed an American prisoner in a move U.S. President Donald Trump described Tuesday as a goodwill gesture on ending the war.

Zelenskyy will meet with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, a vocal critic of U.S. military support to Ukraine, at the Munich Security Conference on Friday. He described himself as ready for serious talks.

"We will swap one territory for another," he said in an interview with The Guardian.