Talks between the ruling coalition and opposition parties on some key policies are poised to reach a critical juncture as the governing pair aims to enact the state budget for the fiscal year starting in April within the current fiscal 2024, which ends March 31.

For its enactment by the end of March, the fiscal 2025 budget bill, now being debated at the House of Representatives, needs to clear the Lower House on March 2, at the latest. The Lower House passage will be followed by discussions at the House of Councilors.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, are working to strike agreements by mid-February with Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Democratic Party for the People on policy demands from the opposition side.