Have you been wanting to travel to Japan but are worried you won't be able to communicate? Well, now a Transparent Display is available at various locations around Tokyo, which aims to simplify communication across language and disability barriers.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) has been promoting initiatives to realize Tokyo as an inclusive city connected "with anyone, anytime, anywhere." These initiatives are being extended in preparation for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 and 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 using digital technology with a Transparent Display that converts audio into text that can be translated into multiple languages.

Inclusive communication

The Transparent Display is one initiative to make digital technology accessible to as many people as possible. Installed in 38 TMG-owned locations, such as the Tokyo Metropolitan Central Library, Tokyo Tourist Information Center Haneda Airport, it provides a helpful resource for visitors. Those with questions about travel in Japan worried about communicating in Japanese, can benefit from using a display.

The machine converts conversations into text in real time and projects it on the transparent display, with astonishing accuracy and efficiency. It can translate and project the text in 32 different languages — useful for real-time translation. Languages supported include English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Tagalog, Nepali, Sinhalese, Arabic, Khmer, Ukrainian and more.

The Transparent Display can be used at the TMG Building Information Corner | Ryo Fujishima

The Transparent Display translates the content of the conversation in real-time and displays it on the screen. | Ryo Fujishima

Users can input text with the attached tablet which then projects it onto the display, making interaction easier for people who are hard of hearing or have difficulty speaking.

The displays are available in facilities catered towards people with disabilities, such as Welfare Center for the Physically and Intellectually Disabled, for communication through speech-to-text and text translation.

How the display works

The display was tested on the second floor of the TMG Building, where conversations were conducted in English and Japanese, as well as Chinese and Japanese. Both language pairs facilitated seamless and efficient communication. First, the desired translation language was selected. English was spoken into the microphone connected to the tablet. Within seconds, the spoken sentence was converted into text and projected on the display. Shortly afterward, the sentence was translated into Japanese and displayed on the opposite side for the Japanese speaker to read, with the translation also conveyed audibly through an attached speaker.

The Japanese speaker then replied in Japanese, with their response first projected in Japanese and subsequently translated into English for both text and audio formats. This process enabled quick, straightforward, and, importantly, accurate real-time conversations.

The conversation is translated and displayed in real-time. | Ryo Fujishima

The display supports 32 languages. | Ryo Fujishima

Next, thanks to the Transparent Display, a conversation with a Chinese speaker was made possible, despite having no knowledge of the language. The same process was followed: spoken Chinese was captured by the microphone, projected on the screen, and translated into Japanese, allowing for a responsive dialogue in Japanese.

How accurate was the display?

Previous users of language interpretation tools may be skeptical. However, the accuracy of the Transparent Display was impressive. Everything spoken into the microphone, including names of people and places, was flawlessly captured. One advantage of the display was that each sentence spoken appeared on the screen first, allowing for confirmation of its accuracy, which was consistent every time.

During the conversations through the display, this author discussed hobbies, and inquired about food and travel recommendations as well as directions to Tokyo landmarks. These conversations demonstrated that the display can process and translate a wide range of information that will prove essential when communicating across language and disability barriers.

The Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics

Ryo Yorozuya from the TMG's Bureau of Citizens, Culture and Sports, who was involved with installing the displays hopes that the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics will become an opportunity for people to learn about the event and individuals with disabilities. This goal of enhancing understanding and awareness is supported by the installation of the displays and pamphlets about the Deaflympics distributed to elementary schools in Tokyo.

Yorozuya Ryo from the TMG's Bureau of Citizens, Culture and Sports | Ryo Fujishima

He feels the Deaflympics is also an opportunity for more people visiting the event to travel throughout Japan, enjoy Tokyo, discover its charm, and experience Japan's food and culture.

Through the Transparent Display, Yorozuya hopes to provide people with different ways of communicating and connecting more people together. And the Transparent Display is just the start. He aims to utilize other informational devices, such as smartphone applications, to communicate through letters and sign language, changing words to text for the auditory-impaired and hard of hearing.

The Transparent Display is an innovative initiative in Tokyo, offering seamless communication across language and disability barriers. The displays enhance the experience for tourists and residents alike and promote inclusivity, especially as the city prepares for international events such as the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 and 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025. These displays foster greater understanding and connection by enabling real-time translation and speech-to-text capabilities, showcasing Tokyo's commitment to being an inclusive city.