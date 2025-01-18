U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed issues including TikTok, trade and Taiwan in a phone call Friday, just days before Trump takes office again promising tariffs that could ratchet up tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

Both leaders were upbeat about the call, with Trump calling it "a very good one" and Xi saying he and Trump both hoped for a positive start to U.S.-China relations, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

It was the first known phone call between the pair after Trump's election in November.