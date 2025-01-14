Growing support for far-right parties across Europe looks set to shape migration policy in 2025 after a bumper election year in which immigration became a major political battleground.

With the European Union gearing up to implement its revamped asylum pact by 2026, some countries are calling for the rules fast-tracking asylum processes and returns to be sharpened or implemented sooner.

Rights groups say this would risk rolling back people's rights to seek asylum and put them at risk of arbitrary detention and increased pushbacks by authorities operating on Europe's external borders.