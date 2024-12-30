The future of gas transit through Ukraine is at a turning point. If a last-minute deal isn’t struck by Wednesday, billions of cubic meters in gas flows could come to a halt.
Ukraine is under mounting pressure from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and a group of central European companies to keep gas moving from its eastern border with Russia to European Union buyers once a transit agreement expires on Tuesday.
Almost three years after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Budapest and Bratislava still rely on cheap gas from Gazprom, undermining the European Union push to cut reliance on Russian energy.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.