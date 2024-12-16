U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday met with Akie Abe, the widow of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump’s wife said.
The Trumps are believed to have hosted a private dinner for Akie Abe at the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, with Melania Trump posting an image to her X social media account of the three standing together smiling.
“It was a privilege to host Mrs. Akie Abe at Mar-a-Lago once again,” she wrote. “We fondly remembered her late husband, former Prime Minister Abe, and honored his remarkable legacy.”
