The U.S. military and the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) temporarily grounded their Osprey transport aircraft this month following a precautionary landing by a U.S. Osprey last month.

While the details about the precautionary landing are not known, the incident has raised concerns over the vulnerability in Osprey components.

A CV-22 Osprey from the U.S. Air Force's Yokota Air Base in Tokyo crashed off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture in November 2023, killing all eight crew members. This was followed by more issues, such as a GSDF Osprey being damaged during takeoff in October this year.