Prominent Japanese food critic Yukio Hattori, who also appeared on television as a commentator on cooking programs, has died, it was learned Saturday. He was 78.

Hattori, whose real name was Yukihiko Someya, collapsed at Hattori Nutrition College in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Friday, and was confirmed dead after being sent to hospital, according to investigative sources.

He is believed to have died of an unspecified illness, sources said.

A Tokyo native, Hattori completed a doctoral course for public health at Showa University's School of Medicine after graduating from Rikkyo University.

In 1977, he became principal of Hattori Nutrition College, which fosters cooks and nutritionists.

Hattori also served as a member of the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry's dietary education promotion council, making contributions to the enactment of a basic law on dietary education in 2005.

He appeared on the popular TV program "Iron Chef" in the 1990s as a commentator. Wearing his trademark black Mandarin-collared suit, Hattori drew attention and acclaim on the show.

Hattori was awarded the Chevalier, an honor of the French government, in 2015 for promoting French cuisine in Japan. In 2020, he received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, an honor of distinction in Japan.