Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba gave his first policy speech to parliament on Friday, omitting some of the most divisive proposals he made during last month’s Liberal Democratic Party presidential campaign and instead prioritizing quickly actionable measures.

While he did not touch on proposals to establish a collective security framework in the Indo-Pacific and revise the U.S.-Japan Status of Forces Agreement, he elaborated on his long-held ideas about creating a disaster-prevention agency and boosting grants for rural municipalities.

During the campaign for the leadership of the LDP, Ishiba, with an eye on the tensions in the Taiwan Strait, touted the establishment of a regional collective security framework modeled after NATO. Ukraine was invaded because it’s not part of NATO, Ishiba repeatedly said during the campaign.