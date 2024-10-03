Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's first few days in power have been marked by a U-turn on the approach to a general election as well as challenges forming his government and setting the Liberal Democratic Party leadership, adding to anticipation around a speech set to outline the priorities of his new administration.

Surprising backtracks on some key promises Ishiba made while campaigning have sparked early criticism.

While Ishiba previously hinted that he would seek a mandate from the electorate only after thorough deliberation with opposition parties, on Monday — before formally becoming prime minister — he suddenly announced that on Wednesday he intends to call a snap election for Oct. 27.