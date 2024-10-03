The U.S. Supreme Court launches its new nine-month term on Monday with several major cases already on its schedule — involving guns, transgender rights, online pornography and more — and with the possibility of confronting legal disputes that may arise from the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The court, whose 6-3 conservative majority continues to move U.S. law rightward on a range of topics, is coming off another blockbuster term capped by its contentious July 1 ruling granting Donald Trump broad immunity from criminal prosecution for many actions taken while president.

The justices return from their summer recess under intense scrutiny by many politicians and the public not only for their legal rulings, but for simmering ethics scandals, unsolved leaks of confidential information, and some public airing of differences among themselves.