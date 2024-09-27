A majority of Chinese Americans face racial bias, fueled by elevated tensions between the world’s two largest economies as they spar over trade, supply chains and geopolitics, according to a new survey.

The finding was part of the survey by New York-based Committee of 100 and the University of Chicago’s NORC, in which 68% of Chinese Americans said they face at least one form of discrimination every month, and 85% of them perceive the prejudice to be based on their race, ethnicity, accent, or name. While 27% of the survey respondents said they experienced verbal insults, 21% said the unwelcome behavior extended to physical threats or harassment.

The State of Chinese Americans Survey 2024 also found that a large proportion of the community, especially the youth and women, continue to struggle with mental health as a result of the discrimination on a regular basis. In all, 504 adults of Chinese American ethnicity were surveyed, with 50% of the respondents reporting having felt hopeless in the month before the poll, 43% experiencing depression, and 39% feeling worthless.