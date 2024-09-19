A 10-year-old student attending a Japanese school in China’s southern city of Shenzhen has died in the early hours Thursday following a knife attack on their way to school the day before, according to the Japanese Embassy in China.
This is the second incident following a man attacked a bus used by a Japanese school in China’s eastern city of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province on June 24, killing a Chinese woman who attempted to save the students while injuring two others.
China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that the student was stabbed by a man about 200 meters from the school gate, and was immediately sent to the local hospital for rescue.
